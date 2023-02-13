Sheila Corkery née Sullivan, Reen, Killorglin.

Sheila passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seán and her brother David. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughter; Timmy, John, Ann Marie, Kevin, Michael & Stephen, daughters-in-law Olga, Mary & Breda, dearly loved grandchildren Eoghan, Lauren, Cillian, Aoife & Niamh. Deeply missed also by her sister-in-law Kathleen (McCarthy), Billy & Marion (Mangan), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing Thursday evening (Feb.16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Feb. 17th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church