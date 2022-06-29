Sheila Casey née Mc Glynn, Ballyspillane, Killarney and late of Milleen, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass for Sheila Casey née Mc Glynn will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am in The Church Of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney, followed by burial in the Old Kilcummin Cemetery.
Peacefully after a long illness. Wife of the late Denis and loving mother of Padraig. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Maura, granddaughter Aoibheann, her sisters Margaret, Noreen, Eileen, Bridget and Hannah, brothers Dan and John, Maura's children Daniel and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.
"May She Rest In Peace"
