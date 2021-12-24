Sheila Brosnan (nee Barrett) Knockrour East, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on Christmas day, at her residence surrounded by her devoted carers and loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Dearly missed by her brother Tom, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

House strictly private. On Monday (December 27th), the funeral cortege will depart Sheila’s residence in Knockrour East at 10.15 am for arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will commence at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f1bf0925f78f

or https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

No flowers please. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence section below.

The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.