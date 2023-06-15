Sean O'Shea, Woodlawn Park, Killarney.
Beloved son of Joe and the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Sorcha, son Aaron and their mother Norma, his brother Ollie, sisters Joann and Bríd, in laws, nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. "May He Rest In Peace"
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Monday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the South West Counselling Centre.
Recommended
Immediate recall of food from frozen food retaile IcelandJun 16, 2023 09:06
Detention period extended for man arrested in Kerry and West Cork organised crime probeJun 15, 2023 17:06
1 Kerry change for Louth showdownJun 16, 2023 08:06
Gardaí investigating all circumstances following discovery of man’s body in TraleeJun 15, 2023 09:06
An Post considering closing Listowel delivery service unitJun 16, 2023 08:06