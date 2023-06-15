Sean O'Shea, Woodlawn Park, Killarney.

Beloved son of Joe and the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Sorcha, son Aaron and their mother Norma, his brother Ollie, sisters Joann and Bríd, in laws, nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Monday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the South West Counselling Centre.