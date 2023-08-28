Sean Moran of Dromcairn, Ballyseedy, Skehanagh and formerly Strand Road, Tralee & Birmingham

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sean will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Tralee & West Kerry Branch of M.S. Ireland or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Adored husband of Audrey (Reidy), fear father and wonderful friend of Stephen & Damian and beloved brother of Cathy, Mickey and especially Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ryan, Allana, Lauryn, Josh, Doireann & Seaghán, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Keira, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

May he Rest in Peace