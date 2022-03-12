Seán Mc Morrow, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Ex. Staff E.S.B.

Pre-deceased by his dear son Hugh, parents Hugh and Annie, sister Maura and infant brother Joseph. Seán will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Bríd, son Stephen, brother Frank, daughters-in-law Mary and Finnuala, grandchildren Laura, Leanne, Ciara, Daniel and Bláthnaid, great-grandchildren Donnacha and Ellie, cousin Mary Alice. former work colleagues, relatives, his many friends and neighbours. May Seán’s gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home, this evening (March 14th) from 3pm until 6pm (walk through only, please) house private at all other times. Removal from his home to The Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M., Keadue, arriving 7pm. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday (March 15th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Kilronan Parish Facebook page.