Sean (Mac) Mc Sherry, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen , Co. Kerry and formerly of Naas Co. Kiildare.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday, June 28th, from 6:30pm to 7:45pm followed by removal to O’Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8p.m. Funeral mass on Thursday, June 29th, at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information:- The sad and sudden death has occurred of Sean (Mac) McSherry, Fertha Drive, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his father John, mother Kathleen and sister Dympna. Sadly missed and loved by his sisters Veronica, Geraldine, Goretti and Madonna, his brothers Paul, Brendan and Brian, all his aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many friends and extended family members.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace