Sean Lucey of Maum, Inch, Annascaul and formerly The Brandon Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry and Kilcornan, Co. Limerick and Cheltenham, U.K., died peacefully on 25th December 2022, life partner of Bryan Lee, beloved son of the late Pat & Peg, and dear brother of Eileen and the late P.J.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Paul, Barry, Darragh & Dan, nieces Lucy, Sarah & Emma, uncle, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Maum (v92 x3h2) on Tuesday (27th December) from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Inch on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Sean will be celebrated at 11 am (service can be viewed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/annascaul/ on Wednesday afternoon). Private cremation will take place.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peac