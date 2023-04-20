Sean Horan, Knockaneacoolteen, Ballyfinnane, Firies.

Sadly missed by his wife Joan, sons Shane and David, daughters Marie, Brid, Anne, Rosemary and Nora, grandchildren, sons in-law, daughters in-law, brothers & sisters and Sean's nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother David.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday evening, the 23rd, between 2-6pm V93 X9X5. Funeral cortege for Sean Horan will leave his residence on Monday morning 24th at 11:30am, arriving at The Church of Saint Carthage, Kiltallagh, lived streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Followed by requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers, please.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral director 086-6025457.