Advertisement

Seán Geary

May 23, 2022 15:05 By receptionradiokerry
Seán Geary

Seán Geary of Knockaclogher, Ballyroe, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (24th May) from 5 to 6 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Seán will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

 

Beloved husband of Ena and dearest father of Dara, Bróna, Colman.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus