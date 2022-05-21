Seán Geary of Knockaclogher, Ballyroe, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (24th May) from 5 to 6 pm.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Seán will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Beloved husband of Ena and dearest father of Dara, Bróna, Colman.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
