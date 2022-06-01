Sean Coyne Knockanure Rookery Road and the Intrernational Hotel Killarney and Salthill Galway.

Reposing at his home on Rookery Road (V93 P6V0) on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Sean will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Frankie, loved and adored father of Lynda, Vicki, Tracy and Tanya and much loved grand dad of Conor, Ana, Evie, Seán, Grace, Lucy Jayne, Rory, Max, Brían and Emily. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Donal Culloty, Eoin Mc Manus, John Dempsey and Brian O'Shea, his brothers and sisters Paddy, Maura, Sr. Breda, Kathleen, Fr. Joe, Angela, Billy, Ann, Peter and Antoinette, Frankie's sister Louise Corcoran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and his many great friends and golfing buddies.

"May He Rest In Peace"