Sally Smith (née Hickey), Carrigadav, Castlegregory and formerly of Ballyard, Tralee , Co. Kerry and Little Island, Cork.

Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday, 8th March 2023, from 4.30 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Thursday 9th at 9.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Sally will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath New Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee at 066 7121119 or 0876865632.

Family Information: Sally Smith (née Hickey), Carrigadav Lodge, Castlegregory and formerly of Ballyard, Tralee, Co. Kerry and Little Island, Cork, died peacefully on 6th March 2023. Sally, beloved wife of Mark will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her son Ken, daughter Debbie, daughter-in-law Ela, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Lily and Indie, brothers Henry and Jim, sisters-in-law Phil, Janice and Kerry, niece Sadb, extended family, relatives and many good friends.

"Rest in Peace"