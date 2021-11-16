Rose Ann O’Connell née Gilbert

Rose Ann O’Connell nee Gilbert of Lissanearla West, Abbeydorney and formerly Black Sod, Belmullet, Co. Mayo.

Beloved wife of Fintan, dearest mother of Lorraine, Kevin, Fintan, Patrick & Louise and sister of Mary, Pat, Bridie, Margaret, Seamus and the late Michael & Philomena. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Laura-Ashley, Jack, Luke, Roza, Sarah-Jayne, Daniel, Ruby, Eliza-Mai, Joe, Jay, Shane, Zac, Isabel & Amelie, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Rose Ann will be celebrated at 11 am streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, www.alzheimer.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.