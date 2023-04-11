Roddy (Roger) Carrol

Roddy (Roger) Carroll of Castlequin, Cahirciveen passed suddenly on Wednesday 12th April. Predeceased by his parents Nuala and Roger.
Roddy will be sadly missed by his long-term partner Marie, brothers Sean and Manus, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Tracey, Sean's partner Helena, nieces Dara and Roisin, nephews Daithi, Dan and Sean, grandnephew Ciaran, grandnieces Nia and Evie and all who knew him.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at home on Friday and Saturday night. House private - family only. Waking in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Sunday evening, April 16th, from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Removal to O’Connell Memorial Church on Monday for Mass at 11am followed by cremation at 4.p.m. in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
