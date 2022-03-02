Robert Goodwin of Killiney, Castlegregory.

Beloved husband of Bridie, dear father of Pádraig, Maura, Brendan, Margaret & Kieran and brother of the late Marie, Pat Joe & Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Anthony, Lisa, Robert, Jason, Tara, Emer & Aedín, great-grandson Brendan, sons-in-law Martin & Pádraig, daughters-in-law Susan & Treasa, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday (4th March) from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday morning at 11.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Robert will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.