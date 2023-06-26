Robert (Bobby) Browne, late of Naas Road Dublin and formerly Templeogue, Dublin.

Passed away peacefully on the 26th of June 2023, in the care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital. Predeceased by his loving parents Noel and Betty; Bobby will be sadly missed by his brother Seán, sister Oonagh, nieces and nephews Conor, Sadhbh, Luca and Ilaria, sister-in-law Fiona, brother-in-law Matteo, his uncle and friend Jimmy, and all his extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements:- Bobby will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, D16 V046, on Monday evening (July 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (July 4th) to the Church of St. Pius X, Templeogue, D6W A611, arriving at 9.45am for 10am Mass, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Saint Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, at: https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/get-involved/donate/

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000.