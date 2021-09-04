Richard 'Richie' Huggard, Dicksgrove, Currow.
A private family funeral will take place for Richie with his requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook page. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland. The funeral cortége will depart Dicksgrove at 10.30am on Tuesday and travel to the Church and depart the Church at 12 noon and travel to the cemetery.
