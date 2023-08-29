Richard Rafferty 25, Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Shankill, Dublin.

Reposing at his residence in 25 Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee (V92 VP1H) on Wednesday (30th August) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Richard died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 28th August 2023, beloved husband of Anne and dearest father of Karen and Laura and adoring grandfather (Pops) of Ben and Isabel. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Brian, sister Veronica, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.