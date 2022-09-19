Richard ‘Dick’ Monksfield, Dunloe Upper, Beaufort.
Richard (Dick) passed away peacefully on September 11th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Greg & Richard, all his extended family, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (Sept. 21st) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Sept.22nd) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am. Private Cremation will follow.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.
Recommended
Section of Island of Geese site to be sold to Courts Service for €160,000Sep 19, 2022 17:09
Tributes paid to Killarney gardaí who assisted in rescue of woman from house fireSep 19, 2022 10:09
Gardaí appealing for information following fatal crash outside AbbeyfealeSep 19, 2022 17:09
Best dressed couple picked at Listowel Harvest Racing FestivalSep 19, 2022 13:09
Gardaí appealing for information after toilet seat thrown through car window on Valentia IslandSep 19, 2022 17:09