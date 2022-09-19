Richard ‘Dick’ Monksfield, Dunloe Upper, Beaufort.

Richard (Dick) passed away peacefully on September 11th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Greg & Richard, all his extended family, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Sept. 21st) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Sept.22nd) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am. Private Cremation will follow.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.