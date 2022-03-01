Reverend Fr. John O’Connell D.D., Retired Parish Priest of the Holy Redeemer Church, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Counguilla, Scartaglen.
Predeceased by his brothers Bill, Thade, Mick and his sister Mary Bridget (O’Sullivan). Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Nora Mai, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, fellow Clergy, friends and parishioners.
Reposing in The Holy Redeemer Church, Bray, on Wednesday (March 2nd) from 3pm where Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday March 3rd at 2pm. Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by clicking on the following link.
Requiem Mass will also take place in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen, on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on the following link https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/
