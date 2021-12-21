Rev. Fr. Kevin Mc Namara, Killarney and Cooraclare, Co. Clare.

Beloved son of the late Mary and Tom and much loved brother of Geraldine Condren. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Dave, niece Niamh, nephew Caimin, his extended family, neighbours, the Bishop and Priests of the Diocese of Kerry, Conferees in the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, his parishioners in Glenflesk and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Aghatha’s Church, Glenflesk on Sunday from 10am to 12 noon and Reposing at the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm.

Requiem mass for Fr. Kevin will take place in St. Senan’s Church, Cooraclare on Monday at 2pm,

Followed by burial in Dromelihy Cemetery, Co. Clare.

There is a strict limit on the number who can attend the funeral mass in Cooraclare. People are asked not to congregate at the Churches and to maintain social distance at all times.