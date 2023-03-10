Phyllis Gleeson née Reidy

New York and formerly of Scrahan, Castleisland who died peacefully at her residence in New York on Saturday, March 4th 2023.
Predeceased by her husband Maurice, brothers and sisters, Phyllis is survived by her brother Joe Reidy, Scrahan, Castleisland, sister Margaret Groendyke (Florida), loving nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 on Sunday, March 12th 2023 from 3.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. (U.S. time)
Requiem Mass on Monday, March 13th 2023 at St. Kevin’s Church, 194-98,
45th Avenue at 2.45 p.m. (Irish time), 9.45 a.m. (U.S. time).
The livestream is available on St. Kevin’s website the morning of the funeral https://stkevinflushing.org/livestream
Burial afterwards at Flushing Cemetery.
