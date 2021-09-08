Philomena O'Brien, 7 Laune View, Killorglin.
A private family funeral will take place for Philomena with requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am at St. James' Church, Killorglin followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on
htpps://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin/st-james-church
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin. Predeceased by her parents, Tadgh and Mollie, sister Norren, brothers Ollie and John. Deeply mourned by her loving family, her sisters and brothers Betty, James, Donal, Derry, Breda, Kathleen, Hilda and Christina, Nephews, Nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Recommended
Kerry Boss Selection Process To Get Underway TonightSep 8, 2021 13:09
Gardaí confirm legally held firearm in Lixnaw family homeSep 8, 2021 17:09
Suspected murder-suicide victims in North Kerry named locallySep 8, 2021 14:09
Gardaí yet to establish motive into suspected murder suicide in LixnawSep 9, 2021 08:09
Hopes safety works on Killarney bypass can begin next yearSep 9, 2021 08:09