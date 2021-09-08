Philomena O'Brien, 7 Laune View, Killorglin.

A private family funeral will take place for Philomena with requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am at St. James' Church, Killorglin followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on

htpps://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin/st-james-church

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin. Predeceased by her parents, Tadgh and Mollie, sister Norren, brothers Ollie and John. Deeply mourned by her loving family, her sisters and brothers Betty, James, Donal, Derry, Breda, Kathleen, Hilda and Christina, Nephews, Nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.