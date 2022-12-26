Peter Dennehy, 'Knockanes House', Knockanes, Headford, Killarney.

On Christmas morning, Peter Dennehy died peacefully at home in Knockanes House, Headford. Beloved husband to Nora Dennehy (nee Herlihy). Devoted father to son Donnac and daughter Ina, daughter in law Stacey and son in law Sam, sister Noreen and grandchildren Sinead, Jack, Charlie, Shay and Ben. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten by family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff on Tuesday 27th December from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal at 7pm to St. Agatha's Church Glenflesk. Requiem mass on Wednesday 28th December at 11am, followed by burial to Killarney Burial Ground,Knockeenduv, Killarney.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at Killarney Community Hospital.