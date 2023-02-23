Peggy (Margaret) McKenna née O'Connell, Lodgewood, Kenmare and formerly of Gortacloughane, Blackwater, London and New York. On the 22nd of February, 2023, Peggy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Kidney Family, the Nurses and Staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home, Kenmare. Beloved sister of Brendan. Predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Margaret and her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brother, sisters-in-law Marie and Josephine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (February 26th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Removal from O'Connor's Funeral Home on Monday morning (February 27th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Advertisement

Peggy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.