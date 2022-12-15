Peggy (Margaret) Leahy (née Carroll)

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Leahy (nee Carroll), Toureenfineen, Rockchapel. On the 15th of December 2022 peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at University Hospital Cork. Peggy (Margaret) dear mother to Mossie, Derry, Breda (Murphy), loving sister of Noreen (Walsh), mother in law to Noreen, Rachel and John, sister in law to Jane, Mike, Paddy and Michael, adoring grandmother to Matt, Darragh, Roisin, Ciara, Molly, Jack, Cian, Clodhna and ex wife of the late John.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, sister, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and her adoring grandchildren and her large circle of relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51W891) on this Sunday evening from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, followed by prayers. Reception into Knockaclarig Church on Monday for 11am Mass burial afterwards to Brosna New Cemetery.