Peggy (Margaret) Leahy (née Carroll)

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Leahy (nee Carroll), Toureenfineen, Rockchapel. On the 15th of December 2022 peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at University Hospital Cork. Peggy (Margaret) dear mother to Mossie, Derry, Breda (Murphy), loving sister of Noreen (Walsh), mother in law to Noreen, Rachel and John, sister in law to Jane, Mike, Paddy and Michael, adoring grandmother to Matt, Darragh, Roisin, Ciara, Molly, Jack, Cian, Clodhna and ex wife of the late John.
Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, sister, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and her adoring grandchildren and her large circle of relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51W891) on this Sunday evening from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, followed by prayers. Reception into Knockaclarig Church on Monday for 11am Mass burial afterwards to Brosna New Cemetery.
Recommended
Over 75 homes and businesses without power in KerryDec 16, 2022 11:12
Eir says damaged broadband infrastructure in south-west Kerry has been repairedDec 16, 2022 17:12
Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstatedDec 17, 2022 11:12
Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for KerryDec 16, 2022 13:12
National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires 173 acres of land outside KillarneyDec 15, 2022 13:12