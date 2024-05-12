Lough Rinn Regatta; Killorglin review

The Lough Rinn regatta presented a blend of weather conditions for participants to contend with. The day began well, with calm water greeting our rowers. Among them were Kieran McHugh, the Women’s J16 quad comprising Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Fia O’Gorman, Freya Doyle, and Chloe O’Sullivan, coxed by Kate McMahon, as well as the Men’s J16 double featuring Noah O’Flaherty and Joe Horan, navigating their respective heats and all advancing to the A finals in the late morning. Kieran secured 3rd place in the Men’s Club 1 single sculls, while both the Women’s J16 Quad and Men’s J16 double emerged victorious in their races, with the Women’s quad finishing a remarkable 21 seconds ahead of St Michael’s in second place.

As the afternoon unfolded, varying weather conditions emerged, with gusty winds prompting organisers to cancel the Women’s Junior and Men’s Division 2 single sculls events, affecting competitors such as Sadhbh, Kieran, and Cian Hynes.

In the heat of the women’s Division 1 double sculls, the two Women’s Junior doubles comprising Fia O’Gorman and Chloe O’Sullivan, alongside a crew featuring Kate McMahon and Freya Doyle, finished a mere 2 seconds apart, both securing places in the B final.

The Men’s J16 quad, consisting of Joe Horan, Noah O’Flaherty, Rory Barry, and Jerome Murphy, coxed by Cian Hynes, clinched 3rd place overall in their event, trailing 6 seconds behind the winners from Cumann Rámhaíochta Choláiste na Coiribe rowing club.

Overall, it was a day marked by enjoyment and remarkable success for all participants. Looking ahead, Lough Rinn will serve as the venue for the National Junior Championship Regatta later this year, and anticipation is high for our return to Mohill in early July.

Our next destination? The National School Regatta, set on the prestigious 2012 Olympic course in Eton, London, UK.