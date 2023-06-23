Peggy Fitzgerald (nee Garvey) of Lower Cappagh, Brandon passed on the 24th of June 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Noel, Brendan, Kieran, Gregory and Seamus, daughters in law Patricia, Marie, Tanya and Isabell and ten grandchildren, relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment in the New Cemetery.
