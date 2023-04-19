Peg O’Mahoney Nee Daly, Ballybeg Currow and formally of Kilsarcon Currow. Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church street Castleisland on Monday From 5-7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 10:30am, arriving to the church of immaculate conception Currow for Peg O’Mahoney Nee Daily’s, Requim mass at 11am. Mass will be livestreamed on ChurchServices.tv Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Killeentirna Currow

Advertisement

No flowers please. Donations if desired to palliative care