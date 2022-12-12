Pauline Cronin née O'Sullivan, College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Knockeen, Castleisland and Kilfalney, Currans.

Peacefully, on December 13th 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved wife of the late Vincent and mother of the late Esther. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family James, Bart, Martina, Frank and Liz, sons-in-law David and Gerry, her adored three grandchildren Jude, Rhiannon and Croíadh, sisters Kitty and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will depart the funeral home at 10.30am on Friday morning, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland