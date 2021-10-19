Paul Heasman

Kilshannig Castlegregory.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv) . Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. and The Irish Cancer Society, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House private, please.
Beloved husband of Maura and dearest father of Michael and Margaret.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Eimear, Sarah, Laura, Shauna & Amy, sister Winnie, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Ricéal, nephew John, niece Mary, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Margaret, Pat and Kay, relatives, neighbours and friends.
