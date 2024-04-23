Paul Cunningham of The Cloisters, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at St. Bernard’s Day Chapel, Abbeydorney, on Thursday (25th April) from 5.30 to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass for Paul will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday in St. Bernard’s Church (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

Rest in Peace