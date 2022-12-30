PATSY MARTIN O'CONNOR

Clounamon, Ballylongford

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Monday, 2nd of January, from 6pm to 8pm with removal afterwards to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Patsy will take place on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Ahavallen Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Donation box will be in place.

The death has occurred of Patsy Martin O'Connor of Clounamon, Ballylongford peacefully on Thursday, 29th of December 2022. Patsy is the beloved eldest son of the late Martin and Veronica O'Connor RIP. Patsy is deeply regretted and fondly remembered by his sister Mary Lenihan, brothers Tom, Denis, Jim and Eddie (Ned), cherished uncle of Annette Spring, Vera Quirke, Denise Prendergast and Liam O' Connor, brother-in-law Tony Lenihan, sisters-in-law Tina and Marie and the late Joan RIP, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of great friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Patsy's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.