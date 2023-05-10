Patsy Gleeson (née Lambe)

The Birches, Countess Road, Killarney and Gleesons Spar, College Square, Killarney

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely fought. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Donagh, her much loved sons Jamie and David and their partners Breta and Monika and her cherished daughter Katie. Dearly loved by her family, brothers Terence and John (USA), her sister Anne Cantillion (Cork), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, her loyal work colleagues and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brother Thomas and sister Sheila Treacy.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

The Requiem Mass for Patsy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.