Patsy Cremin, Park Road, Killarney and late of Ballaugh, Killarney

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of the late Marie and Carmel and much loved father of Bernie, Denis, Jacinta and Siobhán. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Tadhg Mc Carthy, Raymond Breen, Gerard Doyle, Frank Coffey and Kees Van Bladel, his 24 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brothers Neilus, Sean and Donie, his sister Sheila (USA), sisters-in-law Teresa, Anne, Tessie and Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, the staff and residents at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, his many great friends and all his friends in Spa GAA Club and Bord na nÓG. Pre deceased by his brothers Jimmy, Mike and Christy.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Patsy will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie