Patrick Ross of Moybella, Lisselton, died peacefully on 15th December 2023, in the loving care of the staff at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Anton and Mai (née Kissane), dearest brother of Willie, Peggy (Forkin, U.K.), Kathleen (U.K.) and the late Eamonn, Sr., Collette (Marie- San Antonio, Texas), Bridie and Patricia.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (17th December) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church,

Ballydonoghue on Monday at 11.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killehenny, Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland. (www.diabetes.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.