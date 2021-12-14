Patrick (PJ) Mahoney, 7 Convent View, Ballybunion Road, Listowel and late of Coolbeha, Listowel.

Beloved son of the late Patsy and Sheila. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Breda, son James, daughters Margaret, Marie and Abigail, grandchildren Lilly, Denis and Saibh, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday afternoon at 1.45pm,

with the Requiem Mass for Patrick being celebrated at 2pm,

live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com,

followed by private cremation in the Shannon Crematorium.

No Flowers, please.

Advertisement

Donations, if desired, online at www.cancer.ie