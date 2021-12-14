Patrick (PJ) Mahoney, 7 Convent View, Ballybunion Road, Listowel and late of Coolbeha, Listowel.
Beloved son of the late Patsy and Sheila. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Breda, son James, daughters Margaret, Marie and Abigail, grandchildren Lilly, Denis and Saibh, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday afternoon at 1.45pm,
with the Requiem Mass for Patrick being celebrated at 2pm,
live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com,
followed by private cremation in the Shannon Crematorium.
No Flowers, please.
Donations, if desired, online at www.cancer.ie
Recommended
Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next yearDec 14, 2021 13:12
Kerry woman recommended as state’s consul general to MumbaiDec 15, 2021 13:12
Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in InchDec 15, 2021 13:12
O'Connor Brings New And Familiar Faces For Kerry 2022 PanelDec 15, 2021 13:12
North Kerry GP practice will close temporarily over ChristmasDec 15, 2021 13:12