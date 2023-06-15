Patrick (PJ) James, Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee, at his home in the loving care of his family. Reposing at his home, Marian Park, Ballyheigue on Sunday, 18th June, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday, 19th June, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
Predeceased by his parents and brother Tommy. Sadly missed by his heart broken family, his wife Gill, daughters Michelle and Marie, sons, Pa, Rob and John, their partners, son-in-law, brother Alan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
The mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
