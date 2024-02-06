Patrick (Pats) Sheehy, Coolanelig, Duagh. Patrick, son of the late Martin and Hannah Sheehy, passed away after a short illness at University Hospital Kerry on Monday, 5th February 2024. Patrick is very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hannah Mai and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Tuesday, 6th February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday, 7th February to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Family Flowers Only Please.
Recommended
Willemse appearing before disciplinary panel todayFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Martinez set for spell on the sidelinesFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Man City close the gap at the top with with win over BrentfordFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 programme of eventsFeb 6, 2024 07:53
Almost 50% year-on-year rise in fines issued to Kerry motorists for using a mobile while drivingFeb 6, 2024 07:54