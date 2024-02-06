Patrick (Pats) Sheehy, Coolanelig, Duagh. Patrick, son of the late Martin and Hannah Sheehy, passed away after a short illness at University Hospital Kerry on Monday, 5th February 2024. Patrick is very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hannah Mai and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Tuesday, 6th February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday, 7th February to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Advertisement

Family Flowers Only Please.