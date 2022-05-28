Patrick (Pat) Phelan, Stacks Villas, Tralee and Late of Aghaboe, Co. Laois.

Died on 28th May 2022, in the care of the wonderful staff at the Palliative Care Centre at University Hospital Kerry. One of fourteen children, Pat recently celebrated his 70th birthday with a large Phelan family party, the memories of which, will sustain his family in the wake of their tragic loss.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and three of his siblings, Pat was a cherished father to Keith, Jason, and Brain, and an adoring grandfather to Tristan, Aliyah, Lukas, Éanna, Jude, Naoise, Méabh, and Róisín. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving partner Noreen, stepchildren Samantha, Tonya, Tara, Ashley and Wesley, daughters-in-law Treasa, Maeve and Geraldine, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Pat could regularly be seen on the highways and byways of Tralee accompanied by his side-kick Millie the dog, who will mourn his loss deeply. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He touched the lives of many people, not least his wonderful neighbours in Stacks Villas. Pat's door was always open and everyone was welcomed in! His generosity was limitless and he was truly a friend to all. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday, 31st May 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday, 1st June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

House private please, except for family and close friends.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632