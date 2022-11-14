Patrick (Pat) Doody, Ballyflynn House, Upr Tullig, Kilflynn; peacefully on November 15th 2022 surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff of the Palliative Care Team of UHK. Pre-deceased by his father James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hilda (nee Egan Causeway), his adored daughter Lisa and her fiancé David Burns, his mother Peggy, brothers Jim, Jerome, Mathew and Brendan, sisters Ellen (Kennelly), Margaret (McEvoy), Bridget and Mary, aunt Philomena Brosnan, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Also the Egan, Brosnan and Power families at home and abroad.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home (V92VE44) on Thursday 17th from 4 to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Pat on Friday at 11am in St. Michael's Church Lixnaw, streamed on St Michael’s Church Lixnaw followed by burial in the church grounds Ardfert.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit U.H.K

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.