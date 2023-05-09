The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty

Rathcahill West, Templeglantine, Limerick

Paddy died suddenly on 7th May 2023, at University Hospital Limerick. Husband of the late Elizabeth, and brother of the late Johnny and Danny. Deeply regretted by his eleven sons and five daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, 14th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th May, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.