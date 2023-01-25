Patrick (Paddy) Crowley, Barra, Knocknacopple, Rathmore.

The Death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crowley, unexpectedly at his residence on Monday 23rd January. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his sister Maureen (Healy) and his brother John, his brother in law Pat Healy, his adored niece Karen and nephew Michael Healy. Relatives, great neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Friday, 27th January, from 6pm to 8pm. Paddy's funeral cortege will leave Karen's residence (P51 Y0A3) Saturday morning, 28th January, at 10:20am, travelling to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore for his Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please click on the condolence link below. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.