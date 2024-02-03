Advertisement

Patrick O'Donoghue

Feb 3, 2024 10:51 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick O'Donoghue of Coomnahincha, Cahersiveen. Sadly missed by his brothers Timmy, Francie and Jimmy, his sister Joan, his brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Monday morning from Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Noreen O Sullivan Canuig Mastergeehy Dromid

Feb 3, 2024 13:26

we'r all very sorry to hear of the Passing of Patrick he was very gentle man may he rest in peace 🙏.

