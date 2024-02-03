Patrick O'Donoghue of Coomnahincha, Cahersiveen. Sadly missed by his brothers Timmy, Francie and Jimmy, his sister Joan, his brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Monday morning from Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen