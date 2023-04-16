PATRICK O' SHEA, KURYHOLIL KENMARE CO KERRY.
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on TODAY Monday (April 17th) from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Tuesday (April 18th) at 11am, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) - followed by burial in St. Fiachna’s Cemetery, Bonane
Family Information: Patrick O’ Shea Kuryhohil, Kenmare, Co. Kerry Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his brothers Con, Murty and Timmy, sisters Ellen & Sr. Kathleen ,Mary, nephews, nieces, in-laws, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Con and Mary, brothers Dinny and John and sisters Ellen and Sr. Bridget. Rest in Peace Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday (April 17th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Tuesday (April 18th) at 11am, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) - followed by burial in St. Fiachna’s Cemetery, Bonane. To offer a message of sympathy to Patrick’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below. Patrick’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
