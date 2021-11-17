Patrick Moynihan, Knockaninane West, Kilcummin and formerly of Knockduragh, Barraduff, Killarney.

Beloved husband of Nora and loving father of Tim and Jerry. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Anne and Kay, grandchildren Tim, Linda, Karen, Edel and Orla, great grandchildren Lily and Sadhbh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Saturday at 1.45 pm for Requiem Mass at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Rathmore Cemetery. House Private Please.