Patrick J. O’Shea, Canon’s Lane, Bridge Street, Cahersiveen and formally of O’Shea's B&B, Church Street, Cahersiveen.

Passed away peacefully on February 23rd 2023, in the loving care of his family, the management, nurses, carers and staff of Aperee Living, Tralee. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, mother Maureen, father Tadgh, sister Mary, nieces Bernie and Isabella. Father of Barry, Gerard, Linda and Paudie. Grandfather of Emily, Daragh, Cliona, Cian and Tadgh. Father-in-law to John, Mary B. and Roisin. Very sadly missed and much loved by his sisters Eileen, Noreen and Nuala, brothers Donie, Tim, Brendan, Jack and Mike, his in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins and very good friends. His warm welcoming smile and funny wit will be missed by all who knew him.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing on Sunday evening (26th February) at Daly’s Funeral Home, East End, Cahersiveen, V23 NN59 from 5pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (27th) in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church at 11am and burial will follow in Reilig Cill Fhaolain. The Mass may be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Kerry Hospice Foundation www.kerryhospice.ie or to The South Kerry Parkinson’s Support Group, care of Daly’s Funeral Directors or on www.parkinsons.ie