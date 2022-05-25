Patricia Shearley née O'Sullivan, Hyannis, Massachusetts, USA & formerly of Stookisland, Cromane.
Predeceased by her parents Florence & Eileen, her husband Jeff, brother John and sisters; Ann, Adrienne, Diana & Sheila.
Patricia is sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Elizabeth & Richard, grandchildren; Niamh, Christopher, Eoin, Jennifer & Colin, sons-in-law Adrian & Kevin, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.
Rest In Peace
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 28th May at 11am in The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.
Burial of Patricia's Ashes afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.
