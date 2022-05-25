Advertisement

Patricia Shearley née O'Sullivan

Patricia Shearley née O'Sullivan, Hyannis, Massachusetts, USA & formerly of Stookisland, Cromane.

Predeceased by her parents Florence & Eileen, her husband Jeff, brother John and sisters; Ann, Adrienne, Diana & Sheila.

Patricia is sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Elizabeth & Richard, grandchildren; Niamh, Christopher, Eoin, Jennifer & Colin, sons-in-law Adrian & Kevin, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Rest In Peace

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 28th May at 11am in The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.

Burial of Patricia's Ashes afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

