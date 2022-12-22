Patricia (Patsy) Horgan (née Sheehy)

Knockanish, Ballyroe, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday 23th December 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee at 8.15am on Saturday morning, 24th December, arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill at 9.00am where the Requiem Mass for Patricia will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by cremation in the Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.