Patricia (Pat) McCarthy (née McMahon)
Formerly of Racecourse Road and Church St., Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Funeral Details: Funeral Mass will take place in St.John's Church, Tralee on Saturday, 14th January 2023 at 2.00pm (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery.
Special Requests: Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Information: Patricia (Pat) McCarthy (née McMahon) formerly of Racecourse Road and Church St., Tralee, Co. Kerry. Patricia passed away peacefully on 11th January 2023 in Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney. Predeceased by her loving husband Eugene (2001), her daughter Anne (1964) and her son Fr. Joseph (2022). Adored and sadly missed by her loving family, her son Thomas (Seattle), her daughters Margaret and Claire (Ballymacelligott,Tralee), Margaret's partner Patrick Moriarty, grandsons Dan and Eoin (U.S.A.), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and close neighbours.
